OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to clear tonight, allowing temps to cool down more. Early in the evening temperatures will be in the 70s before dropping to the 60s by 9pm. Low temperatures bottom out in the 50s by sunrise with a southeasterly wind 5-10mph.

THURSDAY: Dry, sunny weather returns all day Thursday with high temperatures in the 70s and low 80s across the state. Wind will be out of the southeast around 10mph by Thursday afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: A strong cold front moves through Friday, bringing cooler and windy conditions for the weekend. Wind will be sustained around 15mph Friday afternoon out of the southwest, then switch to the northwest come Saturday. High temps will be in the low 70s Saturday with Sunday only in the 60s.