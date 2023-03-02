OVERNIGHT: It will be stormy tonight and overnight. Large hail, damaging wind, flooding and some tornadoes are possible. Arkansans, especially in central and south parts of the state, should be prepared for tree damage and power outages. Another 1-2″ of rain is possible for Little Rock tonight, with an additional ¼” Friday morning closer to sunrise. The highest threat for severe storms in central Arkansas is 7pm through 1am. Easterly wind 10-20mph will switch to the south after midnight. Temperatures will be in the low 60s tonight.

FRIDAY: It will be windy Friday. A Wind Advisory goes in effect midnight through 6pm with westerly wind 20-30mph and gusts over 40mph possible. Mostly cloudy and much cooler conditions with temps in the upper 40s. A few showers will be possible during the morning commute, but after that we will be dry.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine and calm weather returns for the weekend! Saturday morning will be cold near 40°F with the afternoon in the mid 60s. Sunday will be in the low 70s. Next week starts warm then cools down Thursday.