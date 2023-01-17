OVERNIGHT: After reaching 70°F for the 6th time this month, it will take a bit to cool down tonight. Temperatures, overall, will stay very mild for this time of year with lows in the mid 50s. It will be cloudy with a light easterly wind.

WEDNESDAY: Rain and storms roll through Wednesday with the strongest activity for Little Rock around noon through 3pm, with storms lasting over east Arkansas through 6pm. Some storms could be strong to severe. Wind is the primary threat. Some flooding is possible over southeast Arkansas, where they could see 2″ of rain. Activity should be out of the state late Wednesday evening, with drier and cooler air settling in.

WHAT’S NEXT: Seasonable weather returns for the rest of the week. It will be windy Thursday with sunshine and high temperatures in the 50s. Mornings return to the 30s by Friday and stay that way into next week.