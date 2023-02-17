OVERNIGHT: It will be mostly clear and cold tonight with a calm southwesterly breeze. It’ll be great stargazing conditions as the waning crescent moon won’t be rising until 6am Saturday morning. The average low for this time of year in Little Rock is 6:51am.

SATURDAY: Sunshine to start Saturday with clouds gradually building in by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a southerly wind of 5-10mph. Great weather for the Mardi Gras Parade in SoMa!

WHAT’S NEXT: Weather will be great all weekend long. Sunday is going to be warmer with high temps in the upper 60s. President’s Day will be in the low 70s and partly sunny with mid 70s for Fat Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorms back in the forecast Wednesday.