OVERNIGHT: Some showers & a few thunderstorms last through the evening, with rain lessening later into the night. Temperatures will cool to the 70s behind showers as the cold front tracks farther east through Arkansas. Generally, less than ¼” of rain is expected. Northerly wind will be sustained at 5-10mph.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds start the day Wednesday, with sunshine coming through to end it. Temperatures will be cooler in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state.

WHAT’S NEXT: Drier weather returns Wednesday & Thursday with rain and storms back Friday. Some storms could be strong later Friday as a stronger cold front moves through. This weekend will be cooler with highs in the 70s and mornings in the 50s by Sunday.