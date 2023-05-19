OVERNIGHT: Showers and a few storms roll through Arkansas this evening & tonight. Southwest Arkansas has the greatest chance of seeing stronger storms. Hail and wind are the primary threats. Around ¼”-½” of rain is possible in central Arkansas. Temperatures will be in the 70s for much of the evening and drop to the 60s overnight.

SATURDAY: A few light sprinkles will be possible early Saturday morning closer to sunrise. Clouds will hang on through the morning, before more sunshine comes through by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s with breezy conditions at 10-15mph out of the north.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be sunny all day after a cool start in the 50s. More sunshine and temps in the 80s next week.