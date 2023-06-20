OVERNIGHT: It’ll stay warm this evening after another hot day hitting 92°F in Little Rock. Conditions will be calm and clear with lows dropping to near 70°F by sunrise at shortly before 6am.

WEDNESDAY: Summer starts 9:57am Wednesday morning. It will feel like Summer with plenty of sunshine and heat. Afternoon temps will be in the low 90s across Arkansas with a northeasterly wind picking up to 10mph by afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: We’ll keep in the sunshine and heat the rest of the week. Temps will be hotter in the mid 90s by the weekend. Rain chances remain slim to none, with the best shot for any showers or storms late Sunday into early Monday.