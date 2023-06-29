OVERNIGHT: Little Rock hit 100°F Thursday afternoon, making it the hottest day so far this year. It will stay hot in the 90s through 9pm, before lowering to the 80s the rest of the night. Low temps will be right around 80°F near sunrise with mostly clear conditions.
FRIDAY: Another extremely hot and humid forecast on tap Friday with high temps in the upper 90s and low 100s across the state. It will feel more like 110°F-115°F. Excessive Heat Warning going in effect noon till 8pm. Mostly sunny conditions with southwesterly wind 5-10mph.
WHAT’S NEXT: Temps drop slightly into the weekend with higher chances for showers and thunderstorms through the days.
