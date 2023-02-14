OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight with temperatures cooling to the 50s by 8pm and upper 40s overnight. Southeasterly wind at 5-10mph tonight will increase come morning.

WEDNESDAY: We catch a break from the rain during the day Wednesday. Afternoon temps will be warm in the low to mid 70s with partly sunny conditions. Storms roll back in Wednesday night into early Thursday. Activity will not be widespread, but a few isolated storms could reach severe status after 9pm, primarily into the overnight hours past midnight. Wind and hail are the biggest threats with these potential storms. East Arkansas also looks to have a higher chance for the strong activity. The tornado threat is not zero, but it is very low. Any isolated storms should clear out by Thursday morning in central Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Thursday will be blustery with temperatures cooling to the 40s by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions will make way to a little more sunshine by the afternoon. Friday and Saturday morning will be freezing in the upper 20s with lots of sunshine all weekend!