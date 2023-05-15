OVERNIGHT: It will be mild & quiet tonight with temps in the 80s till 8pm and 70s after that. Westerly wind will eventually switch to northwesterly overnight as a weak cold front approaches the state.

TUESDAY: Temps will be in the 80s rather the 90s Tuesday with more clouds and a few showers and thunderstorms. Rain is most likely in the afternoon and early evening. Rainfall amounts should stay below ¼”.

WHAT’S NEXT: This week will stay in the 80s for afternoon highs and 60s for morning lows. The end of the week with have the coolest morning with temps in the upper 50s Sunday. Rain is most likely Tuesday and Friday.