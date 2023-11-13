OVERNIGHT: Temperatures cool down this evening after reaching 70°F Monday afternoon. Lows will drop to the mid 40s near sunrise with partly cloudy conditions and light northeasterly wind.
TUESDAY: It will be a pleasant fall day Tuesday with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s across the state.
WHAT’S NEXT: A cold front will bring in slightly cooler and drier air by the weekend, but rain chances remain slim through the week.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
