TONIGHT: It was a chilly, cloudy & wet day Monday with high temps hovering around 50°F in Little Rock. A warm front will lift halfway through the state before stalling late Tuesday through Wednesday. Along this boundary, rain showers will continue on and off. Spotty, light rain at times is anticipated once more tonight with temperatures increasing overnight for south and central Arkansas. It will be closer to 60°F heading into work and school.

TUESDAY: Warmer weather is expected Tuesday thanks to the warm front. Temps will rise closer to 70°F Tuesday afternoon. The average this time of year in Little Rock is 55°F, so it will be around 15 degrees above average across Arkansas. Breezy conditions out of the south are expected Tuesday with a south southwesterly wind around 10-15mph through the daytime. Around ⅒” of rain is forecast Tuesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heavier rain develops Wednesday into Thursday, with some flash flooding possible, especially over flood-prone spots like Downtown and Argenta. It will stay mild through Thursday with afternoons in the upper 60s and low 70s. Dry weather and sunshine make a return Friday. It will be cooler this weekend with high temps in the mid to upper 50s.