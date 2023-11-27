OVERNIGHT: Clear and cold conditions are prevalent tonight, with low temps dropping to freezing & sub-freezing across the state. Parts of NWA could drop to the mid 20s with a light northwesterly wind and very little clouds.

TUESDAY: After a freezing start, it will warm to the upper 50s across central Arkansas with lots of sunshine and a light west northwesterly wind through the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cool, dry & mostly sunny conditions last through mid-week before rain makes comeback Thursday. Widespread showers and few thunderstorms are likely through Thursday, Thursday night & early Friday morning.