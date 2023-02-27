OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps in the 60s through 9pm and dropping to the 50s after that. Lows will bottom out in the upper 40s near sunrise. Westerly wind will also calm this evening and stay sustained around 10mph.

TUESDAY: Warm weather continues Tuesday with mostly sunny conditions. Temps will be in the mid to upper 70s across much of the state, including Little Rock. Wind out of the south-southwest at 10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and storms ramp up Wednesday afternoon, with a few being strong to severe. Temps will be in the 70s mid-week. Stronger storms and more rain will be possible Thursday, particularly in the evening and nighttime hours for Little Rock. Much cooler weather returns Friday.