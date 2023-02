OVERNIGHT: It will be clear, cold and dry tonight with temperatures dropping to the 30s later in the evening and mid 20s near sunrise with a light southeasterly breeze.

SATURDAY: Sunshine starts off Saturday with clouds building in throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s with a southerly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be mostly sunny and low 60s, with next week staying milder in the 50s and 60s. Rain is back in the forecast Tuesday through Thursday.