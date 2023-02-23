OVERNIGHT: It will be cloudy and cool tonight with a few light showers passing through. Temperatures will be in the 50s this evening and 40s after midnight. North-northeasterly wind will be breezy around 10-15mph.

FRIDAY: Chilly, cloudy and breezy with a few light showers Friday. High temperatures will only be in the mid 40s. It will be a stark difference after a warm work week in the 70s. Northeasterly wind 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Chilly and cloudy conditions continue Saturday with a few light showers. Sunday warms back up to 70°F with a shot for strong storms late Sunday night into early Monday.