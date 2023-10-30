OVERNIGHT: Freezing and sub-freezing temperatures are anticipated across Arkansas overnight into early Tuesday morning. Temps will be in the 40s much of the evening and drop to the 30s by 11pm. Parts of north and northwest Arkansas will be in the 20s, as well as some rural spots across the state. Wind will be northerly around 5-10mph with clear conditions. Freezing conditions are likely.

HALLOWEEN: Blustery, sunny & dry weather is on tap for Tuesday. High temps will be in the mid 50s after a freezing start. Northwesterly wind 10-15mph will make it feel even colder. It will be in the upper 40s by trick-or-treating time around 7pm, with it dropping to the upper 30s by the end of Halloween festivities.

WHAT’S NEXT: Freezing and sub-freezing temps are likely through Thursday morning, with more seasonable weather by the weekend.