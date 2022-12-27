OVERNIGHT: Tonight is the last night we’ll be sub-freezing for the rest of the week (and year). High temperatures Tuesday reached the 40s. We will cool to the 30s this evening and upper 20s near sunrise at 7:15am Wednesday morning. Southerly wind at 5-10mph will pick up by the morning hours with mostly clear conditions all night.

WEDNESDAY: It will warm up to the upper 50s Wednesday afternoon with a southerly wind of 10-15mph. It will be windier over NWA. Mostly sunny through much of the day with clouds building in by evening. It will be the first above average day in Little Rock since December 20.

LIBERTY BOWL: The forecast in Little Rock will be similar to Memphis’. By tailgating time, expect temps in the mid 50s, low 50s by kickoff at 4:30pm and upper 40s by 4th Quarter. It will be mostly sunny longer in Memphis with clouds building in later in the evening. Wind will be out of the south around 15-20mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures warm to the 60s Thursday and stay that way onward into 2023! Rain is expected Thursday & New Year’s Eve on Saturday, with thunderstorms more likely Friday. New Year’s Day will be in the low 60s with sunshine. Stronger storms are anticipated Monday, January 2.