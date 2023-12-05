OVERNIGHT: Wind will gradually lesson overnight with clear, dry and cold conditions. Temperatures fall to the 20s over north Arkansas with low to mid 30s in central Arkansas.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and cool Wednesday with a light southeasterly wind.

WHAT’S NEXT: Moisture and humidity increase by the end of the work week into the weekend. Rain develops late Friday night and increases through the day Saturday. Some storms will be strong to severe with cooler & windy conditions to round out the weekend.