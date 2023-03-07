OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase through the night with temperatures in the 60s through the early evening and 50s afterwards. It should still be mostly clear to view March’s full moon, nicknamed the “worm moon”. Low temps bottom out around 50°F with an east-northeasterly wind of 10-15mph.

WEDNESDAY: It will be wet Wednesday with most rain falling during the morning through about noon. After lunch, rain will taper off before building back in Wednesday night. Little Rock could see another ½” to ¾” earlier in the day. Some flash flooding and river flooding will be possible. Little Rock is already ~1½” above average for the month of March and nearly 10″ above average in year-to-date rainfall.

WHAT’S NEXT: More rounds of rain are expected Thursday. All in all, we could see 1-3″ of rain across much of the state. Rain should clear out before sunrise Friday. It will be dry Friday and much of Saturday before more rain in back Sunday.