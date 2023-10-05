OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear across the state tonight with temperatures cooling to the 60s. By sunrise, many spots will dip to the 50s with northerly wind bringing in dry air.

FRIDAY: A second cold front moves through Friday, bringing in the coldest air of the Fall season thus far. High temperatures will be in upper 70s with lots of sunshine and breezy conditions. Northerly wind will be sustained at 10mph, with gusts 15mph+.

WHAT’S NEXT: Saturday and Sunday mornings drop to the 40s this weekend, with high temps struggling to get out the of 60s Saturday. Sunny, dry conditions continue into next week.