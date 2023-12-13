OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to diminish tonight, with temperatures cooling to the 40s much of the night. Low temps will be in the upper 30s by sunrise with a northeasterly wind around 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny conditions start Thursday with more clouds building in by the end of it. Temperatures will be in the low 60s after a cool start.
WHAT’S NEXT: Rain builds over west Arkansas late Friday night and moves through central Arkansas Saturday. South Arkansas will see the most rain with ½”-1″ of rain in some spots. Central Arkansas could get closer to ¼” of rain Saturday. Rain clears later Saturday night with breezy and mostly sunny conditions to end the weekend.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.