TONIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with low temps in the upper 50s near sunrise. Moonrise is 4:49pm today and moonset is 6:44am Tuesday. A total lunar eclipse will happen Tuesday morning with best viewing around 5am in Little Rock. This one is called the Beaver Blood Moon, because of the full moon’s nickname in November (beaver) and blood moon, because the moon appears a reddish/orange during a total lunar eclipse. Unfortunately, clouds will block much of the view of the lunar eclipse. Next total lunar eclipse visible in Little Rock isn’t until 2025.

ELECTION DAY: Pleasant weather is on tap for Tuesday with high temps in the low to mid 70s and partly sunny conditions. No rain is expected and more clouds in the morning will eventually diminish. Polls open at 7:30am Tuesday morning with temps near 60°F. Polls close at 7:30pm Tuesday evening with temps cooling to the upper 60s.

WHAT’S NEXT: It is going to be warm in the 70s through Thursday with a major cool down this weekend for kick off hunting season. High temps only in the 50s Saturday through Monday with morning dropping near freezing.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app