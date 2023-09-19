OVERNIGHT: Clouds continue to build in overnight with milder temperatures. It will be in the 70s much of the evening, with lows in the mid to upper 60s across much of the state. West Arkansas has better chance of rain and a few rumbles of thunder Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY: A few showers are possible over central Arkansas for the first half of Wednesday. Mostly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the mid 80s.

WHAT’S NEXT: An isolated shower is possible Thursday, with a better chance for some showers Friday. Sunday has the better shot for any storms in central Arkansas as a cold front approaches from the northwest. Temperatures will be cooler next week thanks to the front and timely as the first official day of Fall is Saturday!