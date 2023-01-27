OVERNIGHT: Tonight’s the last night for some stargazing, as clouds build in this weekend through much of next week. Temperatures will drop to the upper 30s overnight with a southwesterly wind consistent at 10-15mph. It will be mostly clear and cool.

SATURDAY: Some light, spotty rain moves in Saturday afternoon with higher rain coverage Saturday night into early Sunday. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s near sunrise Saturday with the afternoon warming to the mid 50s. It will be breezy with a southerly wind of 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Clouds and rain lasts through Sunday. Rain lingers longer for south Arkansas Sunday with temps in the 50s. Cooler weather arrives next week and settles in with mornings closer to freezing and high temps hovering around 40°F. Chilly rain Monday – Thursday with a low end chance for some freezing rain Monday night into early Tuesday and perhaps again Tuesday night and overnight.