OVERNIGHT: It will be cold and partly cloudy overnight for central Arkansas. While there is a shot for a few snowflakes over parts of northwest and north central Arkansas, that shot is slim and no travel impacts are anticipated.

WEDNESDAY: Chilly temperatures continue Wednesday, with highs in the upper 40s and mostly sunny conditions. It will be breezy through the day with west northwesterly wind sustained at 10-15mph during the afternoon.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons remain near 50°F for the rest of the work week with dry conditions. Temperatures will only be slightly warmer by the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. A cold front moves through New Year’s Eve, keeping in cold conditions to start 2024.