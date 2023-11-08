OVERNIGHT: It will be mild tonight, with temperatures staying in the low 70s and upper 60s much of the evening. Wind will switch from southwesterly to northerly overnight with cloudy and breezy conditions.

THURSDAY: Cold rain moves in Thursday and becomes more widespread by mid-day. High temps will be in the low 60s earlier in the day with it dropping to the 50s on the drive home closer to 5pm. A few storms are possible with moderate to heavy rain at times, but the severe risk is minimal. Wind will be out of the northeast and sustained 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain clears early Friday morning, with clouds hanging on through the day. High temps will be chilly in the 50s with dry and seasonable conditions this weekend.