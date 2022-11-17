TONIGHT: The first part of the night starts off clear, which will be ideal for viewing the Leonid Meteor Shower. North & northwest Arkansas will see more clouds and some very light snow that should not affect travel. Lows drop close to 30°F in Little Rock by sunrise with more clouds by then.

FRIDAY: It will be cold and cloudy Friday with high temps only in the low to mid 40s. Our average high temp this time of year is 61°F.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cold weather sticks around through the weekend with mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. More clouds and milder Monday & Tuesday with rain building in by Thanksgiving.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app