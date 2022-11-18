TONIGHT: Clouds gradually diminish through the night. Temperatures will be cold with lows dropping to the 20s come sunrise. The majority of the state will be subfreezing.

SATURDAY: Temps start in the upper 20s Saturday morning with a light northerly wind early. Wind will pick up some out of the northwest to 5-10mph and gusts around 15mph. It will be sunny and dry across Arkansas, with some clouds lingering farther south in the morning. Afternoon temps top off in the upper 40s here with low 40s over north Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be a repeat forecast of Saturday with lows in the 20s and highs in the 40s, sunny & dry. Sunshine continues into Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 50s. Wednesday & Thanksgiving will be closer to 60°F. Rain is expected Thanksgiving.

