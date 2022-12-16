OVERNIGHT: Clouds clear out entirely tonight with temperatures falling. Little Rock hit 50°F this afternoon and will drop to the 30s by 8pm. Temps will bottom out in the upper 20s near sunrise tomorrow morning at 7:10am.

SATURDAY: It will be sunny, dry and breezy Saturday. After a freezing start, temperatures will only warm to the upper 40s. Our average high temp this time of year is 52°F. Westerly wind will be around 10-15mph from mid morning through the afternoon hours.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures stay cold for the weekend and into next week. In fact, it will get even colder by Winter Solstice on December 21 through Christmas. There is a chance for snowflakes mixed in with cold rain Monday morning for central Arkansas and another hint of a snow chance Thursday. We do not anticipate accumulation in Little Rock, but the snow could be distracting for some on the driving into work and school. Accumulation of 1″ is more likely for higher elevations like the Ouachitas, Boston Mountains & Ozarks Monday.