TONIGHT: Little Rock hit 50°F Tuesday afternoon. The average high is 62°F for this time of year. Temperatures drop to freezing in overnight, with much of the state in the upper 20s. Clouds will eventually lessen by sunrise with a light northwesterly wind.

WEDNESDAY: It will be sunny, dry and cool Wednesday with high temperatures in the low 50s and a westerly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Well below average temperatures last through the remainder of the week. There is a low end chance for a few flurries over northwest Arkansas and the Ouachitas Friday night, but Little Rock should mainly see clouds. Temperatures become milder as we get closer to Thanksgiving.

