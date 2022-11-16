TONIGHT: Tonight is going to be even colder than last night. We hit a low of 32°F Wednesday morning in Little Rock. Temps will drop to the 30s by 9pm tonight and 20s by 2am. Low temps for nearly everyone across the state will be in the 20s with clear conditions and a light northwesterly wind.

THURSDAY: It will be cooler Thursday with high temps in the upper 40s, along with more sunshine and dry conditions.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cold weather sticks around through the weekend with mornings in the 20s and afternoons in the 40s Saturday and Sunday. More clouds and milder Monday & Tuesday with rain building in Wednesday into Thanksgiving.

