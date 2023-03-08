OVERNIGHT: It will stay cool and chilly tonight with rain moving back in Wednesday night. Temperatures will hover in the low 50s through the night with lows in the mid to upper 40s by sunrise around 6:30am Thursday. Northeasterly wind will stay sustained around 10mph.

THURSDAY: Additional rounds of rain move through Thursday, with moderate to heavy rain during the morning. A few thunderstorms will be possible with an additional ¼”-½” possible for Little Rock. Rain will taper off during the afternoon, before a final round of showers develops Thursday night. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s, close to 60°F easterly wind shifting to the south later in the day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunshine is back Friday – which will be the best day to get outside for the weekend. Saturday, clouds move in with a low end rain chance. Saturday night into early Sunday has the better shot for additional rain. Next week will see plenty of sunshine, but temperatures will lower to the 30s (but still above freezing for Little Rock) Monday through Wednesday.