TONIGHT: It’s going to be a little cooler tonight with temps dropping to the 60s by 8pm, 50s by midnight and upper 40s close to sunrise. A few spots up north could see temps as low as the upper 30s. Clear and dry with a light northeasterly wind.

FRIDAY: More sunshine and dry weather Friday with high temps a little below average in the upper 70s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Low 80s are back for the weekend with the only shot for rain later Wednesday of next week.

