OVERNIGHT: Friday was so rainy, Little Rock set a new daily rainfall max at 3.74″. Rain will lighten tonight with a few showers still possible. Rainfall rates just won’t be as high as earlier in the day. Temperatures will hover right around 42°F through the night and overnight hours with cloudy conditions and a northeasterly wind.

SATURDAY: It will be cloudy and chilly Saturday with temperatures in the low 50s. Some showers will be possible – mostly in the morning and afternoon hours, before lessening by evening. Northeasterly wind will shift more to the east by afternoon and will remain light.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday warms up close to 70°F. Rain is