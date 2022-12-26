OVERNIGHT: Temperatures lower to the 30s Monday evening and drop to the 20s by 10pm. Lows will bottom out in the low 20s near sunrise at 7:15am Tuesday morning. Clouds will gradually clear the later in the night it gets, with a northerly wind around 5-10mph.

TUESDAY: It will be cold, dry & sunny Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 40s after a freezing start in the 20s. Northerly wind in the morning will shift to southerly by the afternoon.

LIBERTY BOWL: Wednesday will be milder with high temperatures in the low 50s, along with plenty of sunshine. Some clouds will build in by late afternoon and increase through the night. It will be a little breezy with southerly wind 10-15mph and gusts closer to 20mph. The forecast in Little Rock will be similar to Memphis’. By tailgating time, expect temps in the mid 50s, low 50s by kickoff at 4:30pm and upper 40s by 4th Quarter.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures warm to the 60s Thursday and stay that way onward into 2023! Rain is expected Thursday & New Year’s Eve on Saturday, with thunderstorms more likely Friday. New Year’s Day will be in the low 60s with sunshine.