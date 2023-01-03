OVERNIGHT: We are in for a cooler night tonight. Temperatures drop to the 50s by 8pm and 40s after midnight. Low temps will be in the low 40s near sunrise.

WEDNESDAY: It will be a calm day full of sunshine Wednesday with high temperatures in the upper 50s. The average high temp in Little Rock this time of year is 50°F. Westerly wind will be around 5-10mph with low humidity.

WHAT’S NEXT: We keep in the sunshine and dry weather for the rest of the work week. High temps in the 50s through Friday with morning dropping to the 30s Thursday & Friday.