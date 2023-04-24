OVERNIGHT: Clouds increase tonight with a shot for a few light showers overnight. Temperatures will be cool in the evening and chilly by morning with much of the state in the upper 40s and low 50s.

TUESDAY: Clouds stick around all day Tuesday with temperatures staying cool near 60°F. While some sprinkles are possible during the day, rain coverage will increase by Tuesday night. Around ⅒” of rain is expected through the day with higher rainfall amounts Tuesday night and Wednesday.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain and clouds stay in the forecast through Thursday with cool temps. Friday will be the warmest day with more sunshine and high temps in the low 70s. Another shot for some showers is possible Friday night into early Saturday morning, but the weekend overall, should remain dry.