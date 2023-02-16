OVERNIGHT: Temperatures continue to cool tonight as clouds clear out. We’ll be in the 40s this evening with 30s by 10pm and 20s closer to sunrise at 6:52am Friday. Northwesterly wind remains sustained at 15-20mph.

FRIDAY: It will be dry, sunny and breezy Friday with temperatures in the low 50s after a freezing start.

WHAT’S NEXT: We are in for a beautiful weekend! Mostly sunny conditions with temps in the 50s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. President’s Day will be in the low 70s and partly sunny with mid 70s for Fat Tuesday.