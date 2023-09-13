OVERNIGHT: Clouds hang around tonight with mild temperatures in the 70s for most of it. It will cool to the 60s by midnight with mid 60s for lows across the state and a northeasterly wind 5-10mph.
THURSDAY: It starts off cool in the 60s Thursday morning with temps warming to the low to mid 80s Thursday afternoon. There will be a mix of sun and clouds with easterly wind 5-10mph throughout the day.
WHAT’S NEXT: The weekend will be beautiful with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Temps heat up closer to 90°F next week.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.