OVERNIGHT: After hitting 72°F Friday afternoon, it will cool down tonight. Temps in the 60s for the early evening will turn chilly by Friday night. By 11pm, we’ll be in the 50s and overnight dropping to the 40s.

SATURDAY: It will be a chilly start Saturday with lows in the upper 40s and the afternoon warming close to 70°F. Sunshine to start with clouds gradually building in. A few showers will be possible over central and south Arkansas Saturday night, but rain totals will not add up to much. Northwesterly wind around 10mph during the day will keep drier air in place.

WHAT’S NEXT: More clouds on Sunday with temps cooler in the low 60s. A shot for a few showers is possible Monday with a better chance for heavier rain Tuesday and Tuesday night. It will stay below average, with afternoons mainly in the 60s and mornings around 50°F next week.