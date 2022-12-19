OVERNIGHT: Tonight will be mostly cloudy and cold with a light easterly wind sifting to northeasterly close to 10pm. Temperatures hover close to 40°F through 7pm and drop to the 30s afterwards. Lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s in central Arkansas near sunrise at 7:12am.

TUESDAY: It will be mostly cloudy Tuesday with high temperatures in the upper 40s. The average high temp in Little Rock is 52°F this time of year. A north northeasterly wind will make it feel a little cooler as well.

WHAT’S NEXT: It will stay seasonable, mostly cloudy and dry through Wednesday. Arctic air moves in Thursday, dropping temperatures drastically. High temps will reach the upper 40s in Little Rock before cooling down quickly by Thursday evening. Some cold rain is anticipated Thursday with a brief shot for a little snow Thursday after 4pm. The transition will happen quickly, and IF any snow comes through it will leave as soon as it arrives. North Arkansas has the only shot for seeing any accumulation, and that looks to be very little. The bigger impact will be the dangerous cold and wind chill values. It will stay frigid through Christmas on Sunday, with likely three days in a row of subfreezing temperatures.