TONIGHT: Clouds increase tonight. It will be calm and cool with temps close to 40°F the majority of the night and overnight. Wind will be light out of the southeast.

THURSDAY: Cold rain moves in by noon in Little Rock with a transition to some sleet and snow near 1pm and all snow more likely 2pm to 5pm. Little accumulation in anticipated in Little Rock and central Arkansas. Thursday morning starts in the upper 30s/near 40°F and stays in the low 40s through noon, before dropping afterwards. By 5pm Thursday, it will be in the upper 20s and feeling like the teens. It will be in the teens and feel sub zero by 9pm Thursday night.

COLD WEATHER: Temperatures drastically drop Thursday across Arkansas.

The lowest wind chill values will be Friday morning at -10°F to -15°F with a low close to 5°. North Arkansas could have wind chill values as low as -20°F Friday morning. Wind Chill Warnings are in effect Thursday through noon Friday for the northern half of the state. Little Rock and the rest of the state is under a wind chill advisory Thursday through noon Friday. Wind gusts up to 35mph are possible in Little Rock Thursday with gusts up to 45mph in north Arkansas. Light wind is expected Christmas Eve & Christmas.

SNOW IMPACTS: Little Rock, as of now, does not anticipate more than a dusting of snow Thursday afternoon & early evening. Cold rain could transition to snow after lunch, but it will be a light, quick burst. Dry & frigid air moves in immediately, which will cut off any moisture to produce snow. There should be minimal travel issues across central Arkansas from snowflakes, if any. North Arkansas has a better chance of seeing accumulation of 1″-3″, where travel will be more difficult there Thursday. Wind gusts of 30-45mph could reduce visibility for drivers and affect semi-trucks. Roads could also be slick for north Arkansas Thursday.



A Winter Weather Advisory goes in effect over northwest and north central Arkansas Thursday morning through Thursday evening at 6pm and for northeast Arkansas noon until 9pm.

SNOW TIMING THURSDAY: *this could change some