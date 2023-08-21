OVERNIGHT: Temperatures will be in the 80s for much of the night with it feeling like the 90s. Low temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state with clear and calm conditions.

TUESDAY: Triple digits are back Tuesday afternoon with sunny and hot conditions. It will feel more like 110°F to 115°F across the state. An excessive heat warning goes in effect noon till 8pm for the majority of Arkansas.

WHAT’S NEXT: High temps will come close to or break records this week. Afternoons will range from 101°F to 105°F with heat indices 110°F+. Record high temps in Little Rock Tuesday – Friday range from 103°F to 105°F. Rain chances are slim to none all week, but slightly cooler temps in the 90s return this weekend. Noticeably cooler and drier weather arrives next week.