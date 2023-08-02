OVERNIGHT: Mostly clear and warm conditions are anticipated tonight. It will be great viewing of the International Space Station flyover at 8:48pm in Little Rock. This one is good, because max height above the horizon to view it is 58° with a total time of 7 minutes. Temps will be in the low 90s around 9pm with clear conditions. Low temps will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state by early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: It will be dangerously hot and humid Thursday with high temps in the triple digits and it feeling more like 110°F. Another Excessive Heat Warning goes in effect Thursday afternoon through evening. Sunny and breezy conditions are expected with a west southwesterly wind of 10-15mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Unbearably hot and humid conditions last through Saturday, before a little relief comes this weekend. A few hit or miss showers and storms are possible Saturday, with temps in the mid to upper 90s. More seasonable weather starts next week.