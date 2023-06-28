OVERNIGHT: After hitting 99°F Wednesday afternoon, it will be slow to cool down in Little Rock. Temperatures will be in the 90s through 9pm and then the 80s afterwards. Overnight lows will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the state with a light southerly breeze and clear conditions.

THURSDAY: Triple digits are likely Thursday, with it feeling more like 110°F -115°F. It will be sunny all day with a southwesterly wind of 5-10mph. Please limit time outside, particularly during the afternoon hours.

WHAT’S NEXT: Afternoons remain in the 100s through Saturday, with it feeling even worse. By Sunday, temps return to the 90s with a little high chance for some sporadic showers and storms through July 4th.