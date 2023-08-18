OVERNIGHT: Clear and calm conditions take us through a mild night with temps in the 80s this evening and 70s overnight.

SATURDAY: It’s going to be hot Saturday with high temps flirting with 100°F, and heat indices surpasses 105°F. Sunny skies with a southeasterly wind of 5-10mph.

WHAT’S NEXT: Heat and humidity aren’t letting up any time soon. In fact, it’s only going to get worse. Triple digits are back in the forecast for the majority of next week with heat indices closer to 110°F. There is not a good shot for rain any time soon.