OVERNIGHT: Little Rock hit 94°F Monday afternoon, and temps will be slow to cool down. It will stay in the 90s till 7pm, 80s through midnight, then 70s overnight. Wind will be light out of the northwest with mostly clear conditions.

TUESDAY: A few showers and thunderstorms are possible over southwest Arkansas early Tuesday. The rest of the state stays mostly sunny and hot. High temps in the mid 90s in Little Rock with parts of south Arkansas feeling more like 105°F+.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temperatures worsen by mid-week with afternoon highs hitting the triple digits Wednesday through Friday in Arkansas. Rain chances are slim to none, with increasing heat and humidity through the work week. We’ll cool some, back to more seasonable temps in the low 90s, by the end of the weekend.