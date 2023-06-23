OVERNIGHT: It will be a warm evening with temps staying in the 80s for much of it. After 10pm, we’ll drop to the 70s into the overnight hours. Some more clouds will build in overnight, but overall, it will be a quiet forecast. Rain should stay to our west from storms in Oklahoma.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid Saturday with high temps in the low to mid 90s. It will feel hotter than that with a shift to southerly wind. Heat index values will be in the low 100s.

WHAT’S NEXT: Sunday will be even hotter than Saturday, with temps either close to or at 100°F. It will feel as hot as 105°F – 110°F. A cold front will move through late Sunday into Monday, bringing a shot for some showers and thunderstorms overnight. Temperatures stay hot into next week.