OVERNIGHT: Temps topped off at 97°F Tuesday afternoon in Little Rock, with it feeling more like 115°F. There won’t be a whole lot of relief tonight, with temps staying in the 90s till 9pm and 80s after that. Southwesterly wind will be consistent at 10-15mph at the surface, reinforcing more moisture in our environment & muggy conditions.
WEDNESDAY: Extreme heat and humidity continue into Wednesday, with afternoon temps flirting with 100°F. It will feel like 110°F+ over central & southern Arkansas. Excessive Heat Warnings go in effect for the afternoon through evening. It will be mostly sunny and breezy Wednesday, with southwesterly wind at 15mph much of the day.
WHAT’S NEXT: Another dangerously hot and humid day is on tap Thursday with temps in the triple digits and it feeling like 110°F+. A cold front will move through Friday, bringing in higher rain chances to end the work week and more seasonable temps for the weekend.
